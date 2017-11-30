Former LSP superintendent accused of deleting texts about trip troopers took to Vegas

A former head of the Louisiana State Police is accused of deleting text messages amid an investigation of allegations that troopers improperly billed for overtime and expenses during a road trip.

Before his March retirement, Mike Edmonson publicly condemned a side trip to Las Vegas that several troopers took during their drive to a law enforcement conference in California.

RELATED: La. State Police superintendent steps down amid controversy

But a state police report obtained by The Advocate says cellphone records show Edmonson was in contact with the troopers throughout their trip and received photographs of them sightseeing.

The report also says Edmonson took a cellphone from a trooper who had been on the road trip and altered its settings so it would purge any text messages older than 30 days.

Efforts to reach Edmonson on Thursday weren't immediately successful.

Copyright 2017 Associated Press. All rights reserved.