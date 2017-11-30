Grand jury returns indictments for accused serial killer Kenneth Gleason

The case will now move forward for a man who has been referred to as an accused serial killer.

A grand jury returned two second degree indictments and two second degree attempted murder indictments against Kenneth Gleason on Thursday, November 30.

Gleason is accused of shooting and killing Bruce Cofield, 59, on Florida Boulevard on September 12. Two days later, Donald Smart, 49, was found near Louie's Cafe on Alaska Street shot ten times. The alleged gunman was Gleason again.

He was arrested the following week.

Authorities have said they believe the victims were possibly targeted because they were black.

Sources told WAFB a handwritten Hitler speech was found inside Gleason's home during a search.

"I feel confident that this killer could have killed again," said BRPD Interim Chief Jonny Dunnam after Gleason's arrest.

District Attorney Hillar Moore painted a shocking picture of Gleason's alleged preparation for the killings, including buying multiples types of ammunition. He explained the suspect used three different types of ammo in three separate shootings. He also said the suspect bought a 9mm in November of 2016 and bought a silencer in July of 2017. Moore added Gleason likely removed the tags from his car at some point.

Moore said the suspect's DNA was found on shell casings, which he said normally "does not happen."

Gleason is being held in the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison without bond.

