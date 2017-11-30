BREC hosting family-friendly camping, horseback riding event at Farr Park Equestrian Center

BREC will be hosting a family-friendly event that will combine camping outdoors and horseback riding.

The inaugural event is called Horse Shoes and Camping Crew campout and will be held at the Farr Park Equestrian Center from 3 p.m. Saturday, February 3, 2018, to 10 a.m. on Sunday, February 4, 2018.

The event will also feature archery, an outdoor movie, and other outdoor activities in addition to horseback riding. The cost is $35 for a family of five and $5 for each additional person over the age of five.

The deadline to register for this event is January 31, 2018. For more information email outdooradventure@brec.org or visit http://www.brec.org/index.cfm/calendar/category/OutdoorAdventureCalendar

Copyright 2017 WAFB. All rights reserved.