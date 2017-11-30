Man facing charges connected to shooting arrested on unrelated charges while out on bond

The man accused of being the getaway driver after a shooting in November 2016 has been arrested again.

Court documents show Derrick Guice Jr., 21, of Baton Rouge, was arrested Wednesday evening.

According to the probable cause report, officers patrolling an area said they were “overpowered by a foul odor of marijuana.” It added the officers said Guice and others were the only people seen in the area.

The report stated Guice and one other person ran off when the officers started to approach, but they were caught a short time later.

According to the PC, officers found a small bag of marijuana in Guice’s pocket and then located more marijuana and two handguns, one of which was determined to be stolen, in the area where Guice and the other suspect ran from. The PC added both guns were fully loaded.

Guice was booked on charges of resisting an officer, possession of stolen firearm, and possession of marijuana.

RELATED: Man arrested in connection with shots fired in neighborhood where series of violence has erupted

He was out on bond on charges of principal to attempted second-degree murder, illegal use of a weapon, and aggravated criminal damage to property in connection with a shooting on Nebraska Street on Nov. 3, 2016.

No one was injured in that shooting.

Copyright 2017 WAFB. All rights reserved.