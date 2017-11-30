WANTED: Police identify suspect in deadly shooting at Rosenwald Place Apts

Detectives have identified a suspect in connection with a deadly shooting from September and they are asking for the public’s help to capture him.

Greater Baton Rouge Crime Stoppers reported Kendrick Davis, 22, is wanted by the Baton Rouge Police Department.

Davis is 5’1” and weighs 120 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes.

Investigators believe he shot and killed Craig Thomas Jr., 22, at the Rosenwald Place Apartments on September 26.

Davis is wanted for second-degree murder.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is urged to call Crime Stoppers at 344-7867, text CS225 plus your message to CRIMES (274637) or anonymously or go to www.crimestoppersbr.com.

RELATED: 1 dead in shooting in parking lot of Rosenwald Place Apts

Copyright 2017 WAFB. All rights reserved.