Gov. Edwards, other leaders attend groundbreaking ceremony for LA 42 widening project

Gov. John Bel Edwards and other leaders help break ground for the LA 42 widening project in Prairieville. (Source: WAFB)

Gov. John Bel Edwards and other leaders were in Prairieville on Thursday for the groundbreaking ceremony for the LA 42 widening project.

The event started around 11 a.m. at the Istrouma Baptist Church.

The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development (DOTD) began work on the project Monday.

DOTD Secretary Dr. Shawn Wilson explained the project is necessary to meet the demands of the growing parish.

Officials reported more than 24,000 drivers pass through this part of LA 42 daily and that number is expected to grow by more than 13,000 by 2034.

"On this project you will see an 18-foot wide median down the center of this corridor," said Wilson. "You're going to have J-turns and opportunities for larger vehicles to make the necessary U-turns but more importantly on one side of the road you're going to have a 6-foot sidewalk for pedestrians and on the other side of the road you're going to have a bicycle path. So we're excited to be able to bring that to this growing community."

The project is expected to be completed Spring 2020.

Copyright 2017 WAFB. All rights reserved.