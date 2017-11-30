Jared Sam led Jaguars defeat Wiley College 92-69

Southern improved to 2-5 on the season after beating Wiley College, 92-69, at the F.G. Clark Activity Center Wednesday night.
Jared Sam once again led the Jags in scoring with 24 points, hitting 10-of-20 shots from the floor.
Sam also grabbed a game high 13 rebounds, had two steals and blocked a shot in the victory.
LaQuentin Collins scored 15 points for Southern and Emmanuel Shepard added 13 points.
Kevondric Davis led the Wildcats (4-4) offense with 22 points and Joshua Hamilton chipped in 16 points.
Southern will be back in action against Tulane on Wednesday, Dec. 6 in New Orleans.
