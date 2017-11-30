Firefighters rescue cat after duplex catches fire

Firefighters rescued a cat from a burning duplex early Thursday morning.

The Baton Rouge Fire Department reported it happened on Gottlieb Street near North Boulevard around 5:15 a.m.

Mark Miles with BRFD said the upstairs apartment was on fire when firefighters arrived on the scene. He added that’s where the cat was rescued.

According to Miles, crews were able to get the flames under control about 10 minutes after making it to the scene.

Miles said the duplex had heavy fire and smoke damage. He added the cause of the fire is being investigated.

No injuries were reported.

The Red Cross was called out to help the victims.

