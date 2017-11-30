Sportsline Player of the Week: Catholic High S Noah Broussard

Noah Broussard literally did it all in Friday night’s semifinal against Evangel.

The senior strong safety individually accounted for all 14 of Catholic’s points, finding the end zone twice in the Bears’ 14-6 upset victory.

Down 6-0 in the second half, Broussard blocked a punt and returned it for a touchdown to give the Bears a 7-6 lead. Then, with just over 4:00 left, Broussard intercepted a pass and returned it 28 yards to the house to seal the victory and punch Catholic’s ticket to the Mercedes-Benz Superdome for the second time in three years.

The Bears will once again be underdogs in the state championship, facing off against perennial powerhouse John Curtis. But head coach Gabe Fertitta believes the team’s recent experience in the Dome gives it an advantage in the big game.

Copyright 2017 WAFB. All rights reserved.