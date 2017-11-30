Police say victim expected to survive after getting shot in face and back

A shooting early Thursday morning sent one person to the hospital, but the victim is expected to survive, according to authorities.

The Baton Rouge Police Department reported the shooting happened on North Acadian Thruway near Mohican Street just before 2 a.m.

Sgt. L’Jean McKneely Jr., a spokesman for BRPD, said the victim suffered gunshot wounds to the face and back.

He added the injuries are not considered life-threatening.

Detectives have not yet identified a suspect or established a motive.

Anyone with information about this shooting is urged to call Crime Stoppers at 225-344-7867.

Copyright 2017 WAFB. All rights reserved.