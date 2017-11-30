Armed robbery suspect dies after getting run over by victim, police say

The man who robbed two people at gunpoint in a parking lot of a bar died after being run over by one of his victims Wednesday night, according to investigators.

The Baton Rouge Police Department reported it happened on Government Street near Bedford Drive, which is near the Ogden Market shopping center, around 9 p.m.

The suspect's name has not been released, but investigators said he was 33 years old. They added his name will be made public after his family is notified.

Sgt. L'Jean McKneely said the two robbery victims were leaving a bar when the suspect, armed with a handgun, stopped them and demanded money. He added one of the victims handed over his wallet and when they tried to drive away, the suspect started shooting at the car.

According to McKneely, the driver hit the suspect with the car while trying to get out of the parking lot. He said the suspect was taken to the hospital where he later died from his injuries.

One witness, who declined to give her name, said a couple driving a Mini Cooper was approached by a man with a gun. She said the suspect fired several shots at the car before the driver ran him over and went to the Walgreen’s parking lot at the intersection of Government and Acadian Thruway. There was a heavily damaged Mini Cooper in that parking lot.

The investigation is ongoing.

