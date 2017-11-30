Armed robbery suspect dies after getting run over by victim; identity of suspect released

A man accused of robbing two people at gunpoint in front of a Government Street bar died after being run over by one of his victims, according to investigators.

The incident happened near the Ogden Market Shopping Center around 9 p.m. on Wednesday, November 29, according to the Baton Rouge Police Department. On Thursday, BRPD identified the alleged robber as Corey Montgomery, 33. He died at the hospital from his injuries.

Sgt. L'Jean McKneely with BRPD says two men left the Radio Bar Wednesday evening. After getting into their car, Montgomery reportedly flagged them down. When they stopped, Montgomery pulled out a gun and demanded money, according to McKneely. One of the victims handed over his wallet and when they tried to drive away, police say Montgomery started shooting at the car.

Investigators say the driver then hit Montgomery with the car while trying to get out of the parking lot, but even after that, Montgomery apparently continued to shoot. “As he was falling or while on the ground, he fired one or two more shots at them,” McKneely said.

The two men were not harmed, though Montgomery was taken to a hospital.

“We don't foresee filing any charges against the victims that were being robbed, but we still have to do our investigation,” McKneely said.

Montgomery had an active warrant out for his arrest for simple burglary, simple criminal damage to property, and theft. This warrant was issued on June 29. Montgomery also had several other prior convictions for burglary and other crimes.

By Thursday afternoon, the incident was an unexpected topic of discussion for the lunch crowd at the Simple Joe Café, located just a short walk from the scene.

“People are just… they are shocked. They really are shocked,” said Heather Woerner, owner of the café. “The timeline was probably more the shocking thing, that it was so early in the evening.”

Woerner says the event does not define her Mid City neighborhood, one she says has been growing with new businesses. “Everyone coexists very well together. It's a very loving and accepting community,” she said.

Other business owners along the stretch of Government Street say largely the same thing, describing it as an isolated incident and saying things have only gotten better in that part of town in recent years.

Still, despite the changes, Woerner hopes her neighbors will treat it as a lesson and be alert, especially during this time of the year. “I think during the holidays, people need to be a little more concerned,” she said.

