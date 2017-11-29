Final interviews for BRPD chief candidates to be held Thursday

The final round of interviews for the Baton Rouge Police Department chief position will be held on Thursday, November 30.

Four candidates have already been interviewed for the job. Those candidates are Myron Daniels, Sharon Douglas, Darryl Honore, and Ronald Stevens. The remaining candidates being interviewed are Robert McGarner, Murphy Paul, and Jeremy Kent.

The Police Chief Review Selection Committee, formed by Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome, will choose five finalists from the remaining seven applicants. Broome will then make the final decision. Twelve candidates initially applied for the job, then 11 passed the Municipal Fire and Police Chief Service Exam for Chief. Since then, four have withdrawn their applications, leaving seven vying for the position.

All seven remaining candidates will be given the opportunity to present a closing statement to the committee during the last public meeting on December 7 at 5 p.m. Public comment will also be allowed at this meeting. After the committee chooses their top five candidates, Broome will interview them personally and make a decision.

The final interviews for the remaining three candidates will be held at the metro council chambers at City Hall, located at 222 St. Louis St. in downtown Baton Rouge. The interviews will begin at 4:30 p.m.

Former chief, Carl Dabadie, submitted his letter of resignation to Broome on July 24. Shortly thereafter, Broome appointed Jonny Dunnam to fill the position of interim chief.

