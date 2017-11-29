53-year-old man faces up to 20 years in prison for sexually assaulting 13-year-old girl

A Gonzales man has pleaded guilty to molesting a juvenile and could face up to 20 years in prison for the crime.

On Tuesday, November 28, Wilbert Glover, 53, of Gonzales, pleaded guilty to a charge of molestation of a juvenile.

Back on December 30, 2014, deputies with the Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office were called out to a house after getting a report of a sexual assault. When deputies arrived, they learned Glover had committed sexual acts upon a 13-year-old girl. The victim was taken to a local hospital where a sexual assault exam was performed. The results of the exam indicated a sexual assault had indeed taken place.

Glover was then arrested and booked into the Ascension Parish Jail.

Glover's sentencing has been deferred to a later date pending a pre-sentence investigation, however, Glover faces up to 20 years in prison and will be required to register as a sex offender.

