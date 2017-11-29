WANTED: Handcuffed suspect gets away from deputies

A man in handcuffs managed to outrun deputies in Pointe Coupee Parish. Now deputies need your help to find him.

According to officials, the incident happened on Monday, Nov. 27. The suspect, DeQuan Michael Guidry, was placed under arrest for an outstanding warrant.

With his hands cuffed behind his back, Guidry allegedly took off running.

Guidry has felony charges including simple escape, possession with the intent to distribute CDS (two counts), possession of a firearm with CDS, and other bench warrants.

If you know anything regarding his whereabouts, call Crime Stoppers at (225) 344-7867.

