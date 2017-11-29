Neurologist specializing in epilepsy joins NeuroMedical Center team

The NeuroMedical Center announced the association of a neurologist/clinical neurophysiologist who will bring epilepsy and neurodiagnostics expertise to Baton Rouge. Joining the region’s largest network of brain, spine, and nervous system experts, Dr. Kuldeep V. Patel will become the ninth neurologist on the medical staff at the center when he officially joins in January.

Dr. Patel brings extensive expertise in the treatment of epilepsy and other neurological disorders, as well as training and experience in specialized neurodiagnostic exams including electroencephalography, electromyography, and nerve conduction studies.

Patel said he is excited to join the neurological specialists at the NeuroMedical Center and is looking forward to beginning his practice at the start of the new year.

“The NeuroMedical Center has long been recognized as a home for the neurosciences and a leading provider of multidisciplinary care. It is an honor to be associated with such an outstanding group of physicians and I look forward to doing my part to ensure the neurologic needs of south Louisiana are effectively met,” he said.

Dr. Patel obtained his medical degree from Pramukhswami Medical College in Gujarat, India. He spent one year as a primary care physician at Riya Heart and Medical Hospital in Patan, India before relocating to the midwestern United States, joining the Kansas City Heart Foundation in Kansas City, Missouri as a research assistant, and subsequently served as a medical instructor at the Institute of Medical Boards in Overland Park, Kansas.

He continued his medical training by completing an internship in internal medicine at the Albert Einstein College of Medicine in Bronx, New York, a neurology residency at West Virginia University, and a year-long fellowship in clinical neurophysiology at the University of Texas Southwestern in Dallas.

His fellowship training was focused on epilepsy, a condition characterized by recurrent seizures and occurring due to abnormal electrical discharges from the brain. Patel brings advanced training and experience in interpretation of EEG and in management of epilepsy with various modalities like anti-seizure medications, devices like VNS and surgical options.

Besides epilepsy, Dr. Patel also offers expert care in neuromuscular diseases such as carpal tunnel syndrome, myasthenia gravis, and peripheral neuropathy, migraines, and several other common neurological diseases affecting the central and peripheral nervous system.

