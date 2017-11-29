2 arrested, 2 wanted for burglaries in Belle River

Deputies in Assumption Parish arrested two people and are seeking two more in connection with a series of vehicle and residential burglaries.

According to officials, the burglaries happened on October 17, 2017 in Belle River.

Multiple unlocked vehicles were burglarized, resulting in the theft of at least one gun.

On the same night, multiple homes had been burglarized as well.

"Community involvement, video surveillance, multiple witness interviews and assistance from the St. Martin and Bienville Parish Sheriff’s Offices led to the identity of the suspects," states a press release.

Krislyn Claire Vining, 23, is charged with simple burglary of an inhabited dwelling (4 counts) and simple burglary (2 counts). She is being held in the Assumption Parish Jail on an $80,000 bond.

Additionally, Tager Rosson, 20, of Denham Springs, is being held in the Bienville Parish Jail. He will be transported back to Assumption Parish to face the same charges as Vining.

Warrants have been issued for the following individuals:

Kaleb Smith, 17, of Morgan City

Austin Williams, 18, of Bayou L'Ourse

If you know anything regarding their whereabouts, call the Sheriff's Office at (985) 369-2912 or Crime stoppers at (225) 344-7867.

