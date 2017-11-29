Man accused of raping woman who blacked out after night of drinking at Tigerland bar

A 37-year-old man is accused of raping a woman who allegedly passed out after a night of drinking at a Tigerland bar.

According to the probable cause report submitted by the Baton Rouge Police Department, the 21-year-old victim called police and reported that she was raped by Romaro Matthews on September 3, 2017.

The victim told investigators that she remembered drinking at least two drinks and two shots. She then blacked out and only has a flashbulb memory of her encounter with Matthews.

A rape kit was performed and it allegedly confirms that sexual activity occurred and it was forceful.

A photo taken the night of the alleged assault shows the victim laying on the ground outside of the bar. The report states that she appears to be unconscious.

Matthews allegedly told the victim that she approached him for a ride.

Matthews was arrested and booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison. He is charged with third-degree rape.

