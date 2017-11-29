Louisiana State Police ask public to report calls from scammers claiming to be troopers

If you get a call from someone claiming to be from the Louisiana state police, hang up! Then, report it.

In a post on social media, officials warned that a phone scam involving the Louisiana State Police has been circulating.

“Scammers are posing as [State Police] Troop A in an effort to obtain money from victims,” states the post. “We will never call and ask for money!”

Several complaints were made in the Baton Rouge area. The caller reportedly pretends to be with law enforcement and the attempts to get personal information.

If you get a call like this, hang up the phone and report this scam by clicking here.

