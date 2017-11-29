Jags hosting the Wiley College Wildcats at the F.G. Clark Activity Center

The Jaguars are looking for win No. 2 Wednesday night against Wiley College at the F.G. Clark Activity Center.

Southern (1-5) won their first game of the season against UT-Martin, 69-66, last week.

Jared Sam leads the Jaguars in scoring with 15.7 points per game.

He is also the team leader in rebounds, grabbing 6.0 per contest.

Eddie Reese is averaging 8.0 points per game and Jamar Sandifer is scoring 7.2 points per game for the Jags.

The Wildcats (4-3) lost to Southern University at New Orleans Tuesday night by the score of 93-82.

Wiley College guard Joshua Hamilton scored 36 against SUNO and is averaging 23.4 points per game this year.

Hamilton is 20-of-42 (47.6%) from the 3-point line and is grabbing 3.4 rebounds a game.

Center Ashton DeMurrell is pulling down 6.4 rebounds a game and contributing 10.4 points per contest for the Wildcats.

Tipoff between Southern and Wiley College is set for 6 pm. at the F.G. Clark Activity Center.

