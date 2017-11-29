Louisiana Chefs visit USS Louisiana

It must've felt odd carrying over 75-gallons of food, 300 dinner rolls, and 50-pounds of shrimp onto a pier in Bangor, Washington for two New Orleans chefs.

Christopher Lusk, executive chef of the Caribbean Room, and David Whitmore Jr., the chef de cuisine for Borgne Restaurant, had been invited to take their show on the road and into a "can" by the New Orleans Navy League.

On November 28, there was a delicious spread for the 300 crew members aboard the USS Louisiana.



As they entered the sub's kitchen and "mess" area, they sized up their work area. They might have imagined it already, but now they are here.



"When I see people volunteer their time and come and cook for two entire crews of almost 300 people, it’s a big deal, and it means a lot to me and it means a lot to these Sailors,” said. “The chefs were pretty inspired by what these Sailors do every single day with the limited space that we have."



The chefs got to work and with kitchen crew of the submarine able to watch.



Their plans were to whip up smoked turkey and sausage jambalaya, shrimp etouffee, red beans and rice, spinach Madeleine, smothered okra, turtle soup, remoulade salad, and bread pudding. These are the signature Louisiana comfort foods they were making, and as they worked they remembered the hard work crew members endue and the dangers they face for our country.



“Every day they’re doing a lot of work to keep the boats up, to keep everything clean, and to keep everything perfect in a military fashion to protect the country,” said Chef David Whitmore. “This is what we can do to thank them for everything that they do.”



Chef Christopher Lusk agrees, “This means a lot to me, I have a six-month-old son and I am going to be able to tell him about being on a submarine and cooking for the crew. It is such a huge honor because of what these Sailors do for us every single day. This is our way to say thank you.”



Could the sub crew handle the spices of a New Orleans cuisine meal?



"They served us an amazing meal," said Louisiana’s Gold crew commanding officer Cmdr. Martin Sprague. "So on behalf of the USS Louisiana, we are grateful for the authentic and amazing cuisine that was served to us today."



9News suspects there were many requests for seconds and thirds.

