LSP continues investigation into Livingston Parish deputy park sex case

Louisiana State Police confirmed Wednesday the agency is still investigating the case of a former Livingston Parish sheriff’s deputy who admits to having sex inside a park restroom at the Walker Ballpark while he was on the force.

Three days after the sexual encounter, Sherri Penton, 38, of Denham Springs, claimed the male deputy had raped her after the two met on a dating website last month.

The Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office, which said the deputy was off-duty at the time of the incident, asked Louisiana State Police (LSP) to take over the investigation.

State Police concluded Penton was lying about the sexual assault claim and charged her with filing a false complaint against law enforcement and criminal mischief.

Sr. Tpr. Bryan Lee, spokesman for LSP Troop A, said the agency is now shifting its focus to whether the two participants violated any criminal laws during their sexual encounter in the park restroom.

The woman initially claimed the October 20, 2017 incident took place in the deputy’s patrol vehicle. However, the deputy said the sex occurred in the park restroom. State Police reported DNA evidence was recovered from the restroom that backed up the deputy’s version of events. No DNA evidence was found in the deputy’s vehicle, troopers said.

The name of the deputy has not been made public since he has not been charged with any crime. State Police said Wednesday that could change depending on the outcome of their ongoing investigation.

The deputy was placed on leave when the rape allegation surfaced, but later resigned from the force.

