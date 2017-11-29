Baton Rouge man faces 'significant' jail time after pleading guilty in federal court to child porn charge

A Baton Rouge man pleaded guilty in federal court Tuesday to a child porn charge, according to officials.

Acting US Attorney Corey Amundson said Andrew Easterly, 20, pleaded guilty to transporting child pornography in US District Judge Brian A. Jackson’s courtroom.

Easterly was an LSU student at the time of his arrest in 2015. Investigators said he secretly took photos of two then 14-year-old girls in his dorm.

Amundson said Easterly admitted to uploading sexually explicit images of children to an online social media site from March 2015 through May 2015. He added Easterly’s followers and others had access to the images to view and share. Investigators reported finding more than 300 images and videos of minors, including toddlers.

"Fighting against the sexual exploitation of children requires the kind of dedicated federal, state, and local effort exemplified in this matter," Amundson said in a written release. "Our office looks forward to continuing to work hand-in-hand with our partners at the Attorney General’s Office, HSI, BRPD, and EBRSO to make our community, state, and nation a safer place. My gratitude to the prosecutors and agents who worked diligently on this important matter."

"Easterly faces a significant period of imprisonment," Amundson added.

A sentencing date has been set for March 29, 2018.

