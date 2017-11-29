The 'other' Nutcracker: A Proud Production

A classic Christmas ballet performed in Livingston Parish is back and it will be bigger and better than ever, organizers say.

"Livingston Parish is home to the Tri-Parish Nutcracker and this year's performance promises to deliver its usual mega-load of charm", says WAFB's Donna Britt.

On December 9 and 10, sugar plums and snowflakes will fall in a Satsuma auditorium.

There are biennial, meaning considerable money needs to be raised for the event, hence a performance only every other year. The severe damage to Livingston Parish and its neighbors was enough reason to not perform in 2016. But that can only make this year all the more special.



The Tri-Parish Ballet will be doing its hometown version of Tchaikovsky’s “The Nutcracker.”

Wendy Guidry, a part of the Tri-Parish team says there are new elements in this year's show that will certainly surprise audiences.

“A hip-hop dance will be seen in act one along with a new backd rop, costumes, and contemporary dances in Act Two.” They also will do a mini-performance on Saturday, December the 9th and will gr ant admission to people donating is a nonperishable food item for the Livingston Parish Food Pantry.



Scotty Mac, the 96.1 The River radio personality will act as narrator this year. I had the pleasure of doing the narrator role two years ago and got to see a special side of the whole production. Livingston Parish’s Nutcracker Troupe brings in some fabulous ringers for dance the most difficult roles.

Dancers Cara Berl and Israel Zavaleta from The Orlando Ballet will dance the roles of The Sugar Plum Fairy and The Cavalier this year. both nights and add a very professional air to the production.

Baton Rouge locals Jessie Cochran and Alexa White will dance the role of Maria, Ian Edmonds will dance the role of the Nutcracker, along with 80 other local dancers fill out the magical world!

Children of all ages are set to participate, but also heart-warming was the fact they included a handicapped teenager in her wheelchair. There seemed to be roles for everyone.

The hall where they held it back then had plenty of room for the audience but the production literally moved scene props in and out of the back doors to the stage. A lot of scenery and dancers would wait outside the building for their turns. No one seemed to mind. The excitement, the charming dancers, they were thrilled to be doing this production.



The performance will be on December 9 and 10 at the Suma Hall Community Center in Satsuma.



Baton Rouge Ballet Theatre's "The Nutcracker: A Tale from the Bayou" in the BR River Center Theatre will be December 16 and 17, 2017 (with 2 shows each day.) So these productions do not compete. If you adore this holiday dance tradition, theoretically you could see both!

