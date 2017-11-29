Man faces impersonating charge after allegedly claiming to be 'state police'

A Denham Springs man is accused of impersonating a Louisiana state trooper.

Louisiana State Police reported Thomas Mansur, 37, was arrested Thursday night.

Sr. Tpr. Bryan Lee with LSP said Troop A was contacted by the St. James Parish Sheriff’s Office after a deputy patrolling the St. James Boat Club on Airline Highway around 11 p.m. noticed two vehicles in the parking lot without boats or trailers and decided to investigate. Lee added Mansur and a woman were sitting inside one of the vehicles and when the deputy tried to figure out why they were there, Mansur allegedly identified himself as a "state trooper." According to Lee, Mansur showed the deputy a Louisiana State Police sergeant badge.

Lee reported the deputy contacted Troop A to try to identify Mansur and a trooper went out to the scene. According to Lee, the trooper recognized Mansur as a former civilian worker with the Department of Public Safety Radio Maintenance division. Lee said Mansur admitted during questioning to identifying himself as "state police" to the deputy and showing him a badge.

The badge was confiscated and Mansur was placed under arrest, according to Lee.

"Upon being placed under arrest, Mansur made several comments to the trooper alluding that he would regret arresting him, and that he would slander him on social media," Lee stated.

Mansur was booked into the St. James Parish Prison on charges of false personation of a police officer and public intimidation.

