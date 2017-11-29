Tigers back in action Wednesday night against the Skyhawks

The LSU's men basketball team will be back in action Wednesday night when they host the Tennessee-Martin Skyhawks.

The Tigers (3-2) went 1-2 in the Maui Classic last week, beating Michigan, 77-75, before falling to Notre Dame, 92-53 and Marquette, 94-84.

Freshman point guard Tremont Waters has been on fire this season. He averaged 22.7 points in Maui Classic, earning all-tournament honors.

Waters scored 39 points against Marquette and through five games is averaging 20.0 points and 5.2 assists.

LSU forward Duop Reath is averaging 11.4 points per game and is grabbing 4.0 rebounds per contest.

UT-Martin is 1-5 this year, losers of three in a row, including a 69-66 loss to the Southern Jaguars.

The Skyhawks are averaging just under 70 points a game and are allowing 74 points per contest.

The UT-Martin defense is averaging seven steals per game and is out-rebounding opponents 36 to 32.

The offense is led by guard Matthew Butler and forward Fatodd Lewis. Butler is scoring 15.5 points per game and Lewis is averaging 12.3 points per game.

Skyhawk guard Delfincko Bogan has hit 10-of-17 from behind the arc and is averaging 8.3 points per game.

Wednesday night is a Military Appreciation game and those with the proper military ID can show their pass at the ticket windows and receive a ticket for the game for just $2.

Tipoff from the Maravich Assembly Center is set for 7 p.m.

