Skylar Mays leads LSU to 84-60 win over UT-Martin

Information provided by LSU Sports

BATON ROUGE, LA - The LSU Tigers won for the third time on their home floor this season at the Pete Maravich Assembly Center and head to the semester final exam break after an 84-60 win over UT Martin Wednesday night.

Skylar Mays had the big scoring game for the Tigers, hitting four treys and scoring 18 points in 34 minutes with three assists. Duop Reath nearly had his eighth career double double with 15 points and nine boards, while Daryl Edwards made the most of his 25 minutes off the bench, hitting three treys to get 15 points with three assists and no turnovers.

LSU (4-2) shot an even 50 percent for the game (31-of-62), marking the fourth time in six games LSU has shot 50 percent or better from the field. LSU was 21-of-32 from two-point range, making 10-of-30 from the arc.

Freshman point guard Tremont Waters didn’t have a great scoring night, hitting just 2-of-10 shots for eight points, but he had a season high 10 assists, becoming the first player since Mays a year ago with double figure assists in a game.

UT-Martin (1-6), playing in Baton Rouge for the second time in a week after losing at Southern, was paced by Matthew Butler had 17 points and five assists to lead the Skyhawks, while Darius Thompson added 16 points.

Although the rebounds were even at 33-33, LSU had just seven turnovers compared to 18 for UT Martin. That led to a 29-5 advantage in points off turnovers for the Tigers and 38-22 in the paint. LSU also had a 15-8 advantage in second chance points and again used its bench well, getting 43 bench points.

Click here for more