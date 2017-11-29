Man burglarizes construction company, surveillance images released

Secretary of State Tom Schedler flies to Washington D.C. this week for testimony Wednesday, Nov. 29 before the House Subcommittees on Information Technology and Intergovernmental Affairs.More >>
Secretary of State Tom Schedler flies to Washington D.C. this week for testimony Wednesday, Nov. 29 before the House Subcommittees on Information Technology and Intergovernmental Affairs.More >>
Louisiana State Police confirmed Wednesday the agency is still investigating the case of a former Livingston Parish sheriff’s deputy who admits to having sex inside a park restroom in Walker while he was on the force.More >>
Louisiana State Police confirmed Wednesday the agency is still investigating the case of a former Livingston Parish sheriff’s deputy who admits to having sex inside a park restroom in Walker while he was on the force.More >>
Below is a list of traffic incidents and notices for Wednesday, November 29.More >>
Below is a list of traffic incidents and notices for Wednesday, November 29.More >>
A man is facing murder charges after police say he intentionally drove through traffic the wrong way, which resulted in the death of one woman.More >>
A man is facing murder charges after police say he intentionally drove through traffic the wrong way, which resulted in the death of one woman.More >>
A Baton Rouge man pleaded guilty in federal court Tuesday to a child porn charge, according to officials. Acting US Attorney Corey Amundson said Andrew Easterly, 20, pleaded guilty to transporting child pornography in US District Judge Brian A. Jackson’s courtroom.More >>
A Baton Rouge man pleaded guilty in federal court Tuesday to a child porn charge, according to officials. Acting US Attorney Corey Amundson said Andrew Easterly, 20, pleaded guilty to transporting child pornography in US District Judge Brian A. Jackson’s courtroom.More >>
Lauer's sexual misbehavior started when he and the colleague were on assignment at the Sochi Olympics in 2014 and continued after that assignment.More >>
Lauer's sexual misbehavior started when he and the colleague were on assignment at the Sochi Olympics in 2014 and continued after that assignment.More >>
Garrison Keillor, the former host of "A Prairie Home Companion," says he's been fired by Minnesota Public Radio over allegations of improper behavior.More >>
Garrison Keillor, the former host of "A Prairie Home Companion," says he's been fired by Minnesota Public Radio over allegations of improper behavior.More >>
A statewide Amber Alert was issued Monday morning for a missing toddler in Onslow County. According to the North Carolina Department of Public Safety, authorities are searching for 3-year-old Mariah Kay Woods.More >>
A statewide Amber Alert was issued Monday morning for a missing toddler in Onslow County. According to the North Carolina Department of Public Safety, authorities are searching for 3-year-old Mariah Kay Woods.More >>
A computer glitch has allowed all American Airlines pilots to take vacation time over Christmas week, ABC 7 Reporter Sam Sweeney said.More >>
A computer glitch has allowed all American Airlines pilots to take vacation time over Christmas week, ABC 7 Reporter Sam Sweeney said.More >>
Four people have been killed in the Seminole Heights neighborhood of Tampa since early October.More >>
Four people have been killed in the Seminole Heights neighborhood of Tampa since early October.More >>
Ten years ago SeaWorld Ohio closed permanently in Aurora and through the lens of a former employee you can see the deterioration of the forgotten theme park.More >>
Ten years ago SeaWorld Ohio closed permanently in Aurora and through the lens of a former employee you can see the deterioration of the forgotten theme park.More >>
In response to the launch, Trump said the United States will "take care of it." He told reporters after the launch: "It is a situation that we will handle." He did not elaborate.More >>
In response to the launch, Trump said the United States will "take care of it." He told reporters after the launch: "It is a situation that we will handle." He did not elaborate.More >>
A child trying to kill a bed bug is responsible for setting an apartment fire that displaced eight people and caused $300,000 in damage.More >>
A child trying to kill a bed bug is responsible for setting an apartment fire that displaced eight people and caused $300,000 in damage.More >>
Law enforcement in Decatur County is investigating a former Bainbridge Teacher who is accused of assaulting a 6-year-old student with autism. Investigators say this happened at the Pathways Educational Program in Bainbridge.More >>
Law enforcement in Decatur County is investigating a former Bainbridge Teacher who is accused of assaulting a 6-year-old student with autism. Investigators say this happened at the Pathways Educational Program in Bainbridge.More >>