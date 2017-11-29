Man burglarizes construction company, surveillance images released

Detectives are trying to identify the man who burglarized a construction company in October.

The Baton Rouge Police Department reported the burglary happened at Tillage Construction on Choctaw Drive on October 15 around 5:30 p.m.

Sgt. Don Coppola Jr. with BRPD said investigators believe the man forced his way into the business. He did not say what was taken.

Surveillance images shows the thief driving away in an 80s model Ford truck that is blue and grey or silver with two gas tanks.

Anyone with information on the thief's identity is urged to call Crime Stoppers at 225-344-7867.

