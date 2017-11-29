Crash involving 3 large commercial vehicles sends 1 person to the hospital, shuts down highway for hours

One person suffered serious injuries in a crash involving three large commercial vehicles that shut down a Louisiana highway for a few hours Wednesday morning.

Louisiana State Police reported it happened on Greenwell Springs Road near Alphonse Forbes Road, which is outside the city of Central, before 7:45 a.m.

Troopers said the investigation so far shows one vehicle stalled, which forced the vehicle behind it to stop. They added a third vehicle rear-ended the second, pushing it into the first.

The crash resulted in the closure of the highway in both directions. All lanes were reopened just before 11:45 a.m.

The investigation is ongoing.

