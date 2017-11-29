Detectives release surveillance pics of pair that stole electronics from school

Detectives have released surveillance photos in hopes someone recognizes the two men who stole electronic equipment from a Baton Rouge school.

The East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office reported it happened at Most Blessed Sacrament Catholic School on Saturday.

Deputies said the suspects were able to break into a classroom to steal some electronics and damage others.

Anyone with information about the thieves is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (225) 344-7867.

