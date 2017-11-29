Detectives release surveillance pics of pair that stole electronics from school

Detectives are trying to identify the man who burglarized a construction company in October. The Baton Rouge Police Department reported the burglary happened at Tillage Construction on Choctaw Drive on October 15 around 5:30 p.m.More >>
The man who is accused of killing a New Orleans Police Department officer back in October has pleaded not guilty to all eight charges he is facing.More >>
One person suffered serious injuries in a crash involving three large commercial vehicles that shut down a Louisiana highway for hours Wednesday morning.More >>
A Louisiana senator has submitted an audit request to the state's legislative auditor on the heels of state and federal harassment scandals.More >>
Below is a list of traffic incidents and notices for Wednesday, November 29.More >>
Matt Lauer, who has coanchored the "Today" show for 20 years, has been terminated from NBC News amid sexual misconduct allegations.More >>
A statewide Amber Alert was issued Monday morning for a missing toddler in Onslow County. According to the North Carolina Department of Public Safety, authorities are searching for 3-year-old Mariah Kay Woods.More >>
Four people have been killed in the Seminole Heights neighborhood of Tampa since early October.More >>
In response to the launch, Trump said the United States will "take care of it." He told reporters after the launch: "It is a situation that we will handle." He did not elaborate.More >>
Ten years ago SeaWorld Ohio closed permanently in Aurora and through the lens of a former employee you can see the deterioration of the forgotten theme park.More >>
The restaurant apologized and says it is reviewing its training procedures on alcohol safety.More >>
Calls for the resignation of Rep. John Conyers are increasing after another staffer of the veteran lawmaker accused him of making unwanted sexual advances toward her.More >>
The mother told police the baby didn’t have a heartbeat and never started breathing after she gave birth at home.More >>
A child trying to kill a bed bug is responsible for setting an apartment fire that displaced eight people and caused $300,000 in damage.More >>
