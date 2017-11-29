La. Sec. of State Tom Schedler testifies before Congress Oversight Committee

Information provided by the Louisiana Secretary of State

Secretary of State Tom Schedler flies to Washington D.C. this week for testimony Wednesday, Nov. 29 before the House Subcommittees on Information Technology and Intergovernmental Affairs.

The hearing was held at 1 p.m. and is entitled "Cybersecurity: Ensuring the Integrity of the Ballot Box." Secretary Schedler highlighted efforts to secure and protect voting machines across the country on behalf of the National Association of Secretaries of State and specifically highlight Louisiana’s elections best practices including how we protect equipment from tampering.

Additional participants scheduled to appear with Secretary Schedler include: