La. Sec. of State Tom Schedler testifies before Congress Oversight Committee

Secretary of State Tom Schedler flies to Washington D.C. this week for testimony Wednesday, Nov. 29 before the House Subcommittees on Information Technology and Intergovernmental Affairs.

The hearing was held at 1 p.m. and is entitled "Cybersecurity: Ensuring the Integrity of the Ballot Box." Secretary Schedler highlighted efforts to secure and protect voting machines across the country on behalf of the National Association of Secretaries of State and specifically highlight Louisiana’s elections best practices including how we protect equipment from tampering.

 Additional participants scheduled to appear with Secretary Schedler include:

  • Christopher C. Krebs, Senior Official performing the duties of the Under Secretary, National Protection and Programs Directorate, Department of Homeland Security;
  • Edgardo Cortés, Commissioner, Virginia Department of Elections;
  • Matthew Blaze Ph.D., Associate Professor of Computer and Information Science, University of Pennsylvania and coauthor of the DEFCON 25 report; and
  • Susan Klein Hennessey (minority witness), Fellow in National Security Law in Governance Studies, Brookings Institution.

