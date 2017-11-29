La. Sec. of State Tom Schedler set to testify before Congress

Information provided by the Louisiana Secretary of State

BATON ROUGE, LA - Secretary of State Tom Schedler flies to Washington D.C. this week for testimony Wednesday, Nov. 29 before the House Subcommittees on Information Technology and Intergovernmental Affairs. The hearing, scheduled to begin at 1 p.m. CST is entitled "Cybersecurity: Ensuring the Integrity of the Ballot Box." Secretary Schedler will highlight efforts to secure and protect voting machines across the country on behalf of the National Association of Secretaries of State and specifically highlight Louisiana’s elections best practices including how we protect equipment from tampering.

"In Louisiana, we take pride that we go above and beyond with our voting machine security," Schedler says. "We are a top down state which means the state purchases, and warehouses, every voting machine used in Louisiana. Additionally, we have the most current software available on all of our voting machines, and we test each and every one before and after the election. Because no one touches our voting machines except our staff; because they’re never sent out to the manufacturer for repairs; because they are not handled by individuals or companies who program voting machines; and because they are very tightly controlled by our office and our office alone, I have the utmost confidence in our vote tallies. The real need in terms of cybersecurity include continued guidance on best practices for election equipment and approval of our clearances from the Department of Homeland Security so that secretaries of state can receive classified information when threats arise. Most of all, states are looking for funding sources to replace aging equipment purchased more than 10 years ago. All of these messages will be important for our federal leaders to hear and consider on Wednesday," Schedler emphasized.

The subcommittee hearing can be viewed online at https://oversight.house.gov/hearing/cybersecurity-voting-machines/. Additional participants scheduled to appear with Secretary Schedler include: