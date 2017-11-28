VIDEO: Vehicle flips, catches fire in Baton Rouge; no injuries reported

Thankfully, no one was injured Tuesday evening after their vehicle overturned in a ditch and caught fire in Baton Rouge.

The Central Fire Department responded to the scene, which involved two vehicles, at Hooper Road and Devall Road. Two people were transported to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries. The incident happened around 6:45 p.m. on Tuesday, November 28.

Officials with the fire department say there was no entrapment and no one was injured in the incident, however, the vehicle did catch fire.

