Intense workouts may boost memory

The Alzheimer's Association has just completed a new survey that asked more than 1,500 adults to share their fears and concerns about getting older, getting sick and/or caring for a family member struggling with dementia.More >>
The Alzheimer's Association has just completed a new survey that asked more than 1,500 adults to share their fears and concerns about getting older, getting sick and/or caring for a family member struggling with dementia.More >>
As more baby boomers age, deaths from Alzheimer's disease have jumped 55 percent, and in a quarter of those cases the heavy burden of caregiving has fallen on loved ones, U.S. health officials report.More >>
As more baby boomers age, deaths from Alzheimer's disease have jumped 55 percent, and in a quarter of those cases the heavy burden of caregiving has fallen on loved ones, U.S. health officials report.More >>
A new study suggests blood thinners may also help keep dementia at bay.More >>
A new study suggests blood thinners may also help keep dementia at bay.More >>
The quality of your relationships with your adult children and spouse might influence your chances of developing dementia, new research suggests.More >>
The quality of your relationships with your adult children and spouse might influence your chances of developing dementia, new research suggests.More >>
A new study hints that young blood may harbor clues to a "fountain of youth" for older brains.More >>
A new study hints that young blood may harbor clues to a "fountain of youth" for older brains.More >>
For smokers who've managed to quit, the road to fully repairing lungs damaged by the habit may seem like a long one.More >>
For smokers who've managed to quit, the road to fully repairing lungs damaged by the habit may seem like a long one.More >>
Overweight children often become obese adults, with attendant problems such as heart disease, diabetes and cancer.More >>
Overweight children often become obese adults, with attendant problems such as heart disease, diabetes and cancer.More >>
More than one in three elderly Americans describe themselves as lonely, and the holidays can be especially isolating for them, geriatric experts warn.More >>
More than one in three elderly Americans describe themselves as lonely, and the holidays can be especially isolating for them, geriatric experts warn.More >>
The opioid epidemic continues to chip away at the average American life span, federal health officials reported Thursday.More >>
The opioid epidemic continues to chip away at the average American life span, federal health officials reported Thursday.More >>
People who eat leafy green vegetables every day may maintain a sharper mind as they age, a new study suggests.More >>
People who eat leafy green vegetables every day may maintain a sharper mind as they age, a new study suggests.More >>
*DISCLAIMER*: The information contained in or provided through this site section is intended for general consumer understanding and education only and is not intended to be and is not a substitute for professional advice. Use of this site section and any information contained on or provided through this site section is at your own risk and any information contained on or provided through this site section is provided on an "as is" basis without any representations or warranties.