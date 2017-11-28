Construction to begin next week on Electric Depot on Government Street

Construction for the $20 million redevelopment project of the former Entergy site on Government Street in MidCity will start next week, according to the Baton Rouge Business Report.

The project is called Electric Depot and work on the first phase is expected to be completed by December 2018. The first phase will feature four buildings and a three-story entertainment center. The entertainment center will include a bowling alley, restaurant, bar and private event space.

Other tenants are expected including a fitness center, brewpub, photography studio, and coffee shop.One of the buildings in phase one will feature 16 one-bedroom apartments, a portion of which will be income restricted, called “workforce housing. Developers say phase two of the project will feature more residential units, including affordable housing.

Plans for the Electric Depot began in 2013 when Entergy donated the site to the East Baton Rouge Redevelopment Authority. The project has been pitched as an example for redevelopment in the capital area because it’s is a public-private partnership.

