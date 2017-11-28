Cajun Mac & Cheese

Substituting a few siple ingredients in your recipes will go a long way to making them - and you - significantly more healthy!

Air date: November 30, 2017. Source: Chef John Folse

Prep Time: 45 Minutes

Yields: 8–10 Servings

Comment:

Who doesn’t love mac & cheese? Here in Bayou Country we have raised the bar on this classic dish by adding smoked sausage to the recipe thereby creating a new and exciting dish. Try it and you will be preparing it often for friends and family.

Ingredients:

1 (16-ounce) package elbow macaroni

3 cups grated mild Cheddar cheese

16 ounces shredded American cheese

1 cup (½-inch) diced smoked sausage

3 tbsps butter

½ cup diced onions

¼ cup diced red bell pepper

¼ cup diced yellow bell pepper

2 tbsps minced garlic

? cup flour

1 quart whole milk

salt and black pepper to taste

granulated garlic to taste

Method:

In a small saucepot, cook elbow macaroni according to package directions then drain in colander. Cool under cold running water then set aside. In a large skillet, melt butter over medium-high heat. Add sausage and cook 2–3 minutes. Add onions, bell peppers and minced garlic then cook 3–5 minutes or until vegetables are wilted. Add flour, blending well into the mixture and cook 1–2 minutes, stirring constantly. Gradually whisk in milk, bring mixture to a low boil and cook 3–5 minutes or until mixture is thick and bubbly, stirring constantly. Add cheddar and American cheeses, stirring constantly until thoroughly melted. Season to taste using salt, pepper and granulated garlic. Add cooked macaroni to the simmering sauce, stirring well to heat thoroughly. Serve immediately.