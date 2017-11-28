French Toast with Pears and Pomegranate Sauce

Substituting a few siple ingredients in your recipes will go a long way to making them - and you - significantly more healthy!

Air date: November 28, 2017. Source: Chef John Folse

Prep Time: 1 Hour

Yields: 4 Servings

Comment:

Everybody loves French Toast! Coupled with ripe pears and pomegranate sauce, this recipe just can’t be beat for a sweeter autumn breakfast!

Ingredients:

2 firm but ripe red Anjou or Bartlett pears, halved, cored and sliced lengthwise

1 cup pomegranate juice

4 (¾-inch thick) slices egg bread

5 large eggs

1 cup whole milk

2 tsps vanilla extract

1¼ tbsps ground cardamom, divided

4 tbsps butter, divided

¾ cup packed golden brown sugar

Method:

In a mixing bowl, whisk together eggs, milk, vanilla, and ½ teaspoon cardamom to blend. Transfer mixture to a 15″ x 10″ x 2″ glass baking dish. Line bread slices at bottom of baking dish. Let stand 10 minutes or until egg mixture is absorbed, turning bread slices occasionally with spatula. Meanwhile, melt 1 tablespoon butter in a large nonstick skillet over medium-high heat. Add pears and sauté until beginning to soften, about 3 minutes. Transfer pears to a plate and set aside. Add 2 tablespoons butter to skillet and stir to melt. Add pomegranate juice, sugar and remaining ¾ teaspoon cardamom. Simmer until liquid is slightly thickened and syrupy, about 5 minutes. Remove sauce from heat. In another large nonstick skillet, melt remaining 1 tablespoon butter over medium heat. Add bread slices and cook 3 minutes on each side or until golden brown, turning once. Remove from pan. Cut French toast slices diagonally in half and evenly divide among plates. Top with pear slices and pomegranate sauce and serve.