Community members get a pie in the face to support Knock Knock Children's Museum

After Cyber Monday, typically comes Giving Tuesday. And Baton Rouge's Knock Knock Children's Museum has a unique take on giving back.

“A select few of us brave, or maybe foolish, souls who have put ourselves up to take a pie to the face as a way to just make this fun because giving should be fun. Supporting Knock Knock should be fun,” said Peter Olson of the Knock Knock Children’s Museum.

People were encouraged to donate to the museum, and in turn, several staff members took a pie to their face. We're told the Knock Knock Children's Museum has to raise 40 percent of its own budget every year.

