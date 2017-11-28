LSU's John David Moore named to SEC Football Community Service Team

LSU tight end/fullback John David Moore has been named to the 2017 SEC Football Community Service Team.

The SEC names a Community Service Team for each of its 21-league sponsored sports, looking to highlight an athlete from each school who gives back to his community through superior service efforts.

Moore is an active member of the Fellowship of Christian Athletes, working summer camps and spending time speaking to FCA groups in the area.

He has volunteered time at Southeast Middle School, participated in LSU Move-In Day and helped with a promotional video for the LSU School of Architecture.

This year Moore shared the No. 18 jersey with defensive lineman Christian LaCouture. The jersey is "symbolic with being a team leader and selfless player who best represents what it means to be an LSU Tiger."

Moore has career totals of nine catches for 70 yards, two touchdowns and countless blocks creating big holes for former LSU running back Leonard Fournette.

