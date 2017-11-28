Woman's Hospital opening new surgery center featuring surgical robot, surgeries for men

Woman’s Hospital in Baton Rouge is opening a new surgery center. It's scheduled to begin operations on Tuesday, December 5.

WAFB got a look at the facility Tuesday. It has four operating rooms and 12 recovery rooms.

Doctors there are very excited about the Da Vinci Surgery Robot. Surgeons control the robot with a computer. It has arms and attachments that can pick up small objects.

Senior Vice President Patricia Johnson says it will improve the experience of the patient. "Surgery with that type of technology provides the patient with a faster recovery, less pain, and they're able to just get back to their normal activities within a very short period of time, so we're very excited about that,” Johnson said.

The center will also provide surgery and colonoscopies for men, a first for the hospital. It’s hours of operation are 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

