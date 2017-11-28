South La. schools damaged by August 2016 floods receive $14M more in disaster assistance

Information provided by FEMA

BATON ROUGE, LA - Approximately $14 million in federal disaster aid will support schools in Ascension, East Baton Rouge and Tangipahoa parishes with recovery and repair efforts following the August 2016 floods.

Some repair projects received supplemental funding to enhance construction, reduce flood damage and break the cycle of repetitive losses.

Students and schools in these parishes will benefit from the following projects reimbursed by FEMA:

Amite West Side Middle Magnet School has been approved for nearly $466,000 for classroom repairs. This includes $7,785 to install watertight doors.

Baker High School has been approved for about $2.4 million for repairs to classrooms. FEMA previously approved $5.4 million to reimburse the cost of temporary facilities, debris removal and cleaning expenses along with funding to replace contents and assist with building repairs.

Brookstown Magnet Middle School in Baton Rouge has been approved for approximately $2.4 million for classroom repairs. FEMA previously approved $1.7 million for cleaning and flood damage removal expenses.

Lake Elementary School in St. Amant has been approved for nearly $3.3 million for building and equipment repairs. Of that total, $61,758 will help elevate electrical equipment vulnerable to flooding. FEMA previously approved $7.4 million for temporary facilities and flood-damage removal and debris expenses.

St. Amant Primary School has been approved to receive about $1.8 million for classroom repairs. This includes funding of $150,300 to elevate electrical equipment.

The Runnels School in Baton Rouge has been approved for about $1.3 million for temporary classroom facilities, contents and repairs to accommodate displaced students and faculty.

The Wilma C. Montgomery Center - an East Baton Rouge School Board administration building - has been approved for about $1.3 million for repairs.

To date, FEMA has reimbursed Louisiana schools more than $133 million for disaster-related projects through the Public Assistance program.

The PA program has reimbursed over $489 million to local and state government entities as well as certain private nonprofits for August 2016 flood-related expenses. Eligible reimbursement projects include repairing or replacing disaster-damaged facilities and infrastructure, debris removal and emergency response activities.

FEMA has a long-term commitment to help Louisiana communities and critical infrastructure recover from the August 2016 floods. The agency continues collaborating with the state on recovery projects with 282 applicants in 26 parishes.

FEMA typically reimburses 75 percent of eligible expenses. However, the agency will reimburse applicants 90 percent of eligible expenses given the magnitude of the August 2016 floods.

For daily DR-4277-LA updates, visit our disaster webpage at www.fema.gov/disaster/4277. Follow us on Twitter @FEMARegion6 and Facebook at www.facebook.com/FEMA.