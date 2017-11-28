Dashcam footage of WBR high-speed chase released

A man accused of leading authorities on a chase is in critical condition after being run over by one of the units that was pursuing him, according to police.

The Brusly Police Department identified the suspect as Herman Junior Lovelady, 47, of Plaquemine.

Police Chief Jonathan Lefeaux said one of his officers pulled over a car on LA 1 South for traffic violations. He added Lovelady cooperated with the officer until hearing over the radio that he had an outstanding warrant. According to the chief, Lovelady then got back in his car and drove off.

Lefeaux said Lovelady reached speeds up to 120 mph on the service road in Brusly.

Addis Police Chief Ricky Anderson said his officers, some with the Port Allen Police Department, and deputies with the West Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office joined the chase.

According to Anderson, the suspect turned onto Elizabeth Lane in the RNS Trailer Park in Addis, but didn’t realize it is a dead end road.

He said the suspect bailed out of the car before reaching the dead end and ended up getting run over by one of the law enforcement units that was following him.

"He jumped out of a moving car like it wasn't even moving," Lefeaux said.

He added he's never seen a chase like this in his life.

Anderson said the car was going above the speed limit when the driver jumped out and it hit three of the trailers along that road, resulting in minor damage to the structures.

Lefeaux said Lovelady will be charged with numerous traffic violations, including aggravated flight and reckless operation.

He added Lovelady's outstanding warrant was from Rapides Parish for fraud and investigators found "many, many checks in his car."

According to Louisiana State Police, after the suspect dove out of the moving vehicle, he rolled in the road and a unit with the West Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office that was right behind the suspect's car tried to stop, but ended up rolling over the suspect.

Troopers said a unit with the Port Allen Police Department was right behind the West Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office unit and rear-ended that vehicle.

They added they are only investigating the crash involving the two law enforcement units.

