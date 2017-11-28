FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Mild, Dry

YOUR QUICKCAST:

TUESDAY: Cold morning; partly cloudy, mild afternoon; a high of 74°

TUESDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy, patchy fog; much warmer - a low of 58°

WEDNESDAY: Sun/cloud mix - 30% rain coverage; a high of 75°

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy, a few showers; patchy fog - a low 57°

THURSDAY: Partly/mostly cloudy; scattered rain (30%); a high of 74°

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy skies, mild … a high of 73°

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny - nice; a high of 72°

SUNDAY: Sunny, pleasant - a high of 73°

MONDAY: A few more clouds, stays mild and dry - a high of 74°

BOATERS FORECAST:

Coastal Waters: East winds, 10 - 15 knots; Seas, 2 - 4 feet; light chop

Inland Lakes: East winds, 10 knots; Waves, 1 - 2 feet

TIDES FOR NOVEMBER 29:

HIGH TIDE: 8:37 p.m. +0.9

LOW TIDE: 4:43 p.m. +0.4

RECORD HIGH/LOW FOR NOVEMER 28 … 83° (1896(; 23° (1939)

NORMAL HIGH/LOW FOR NOVEMBER 28 … 68°; 46°

SUNRISE: 6:42 a.m.

SUNSET: 5:03 p.m.

Copyright 2017 WAFB. All rights reserved.