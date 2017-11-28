LSU community mourns loss of graduate student killed in Houston area

Wade was reportedly shot and killed by his boyfriend in Atascocita, TX. (Source: Facebook/Devon Wade)

Devon Wade, 28, was a doctoral student and Paul F. Lazarsfeld Fellow in the department of sociology at Columbia University and an alum of LSU. (Source: Facebook/Devon Wade)

The LSU and Columbia University community is mourning after reports of an alum was shot in the head by his boyfriend Sunday night in the Houston area.

Mario Jerrell Williams, 29, is accused of shooting Devon Wade, 28, his reported boyfriend, at a home in the 17000 block of Crestline Rd. in Atascocita, TX, KPRC reports.

Wade graduated with honors from LSU and was a member of McNair Research Scholar Program. He became a Harry Truman scholar. He was a doctoral student studying sociology at Columbia University in New York City focusing on the understanding of inequality along racial and class lines as it pertains to criminality and urban areas.

LSU released a statement Tuesday morning on the tragic death of Wade:

The LSU community is mourning the tragic loss of alumnus Devon Wade. He was an accomplished student at LSU, participating in the Ronald McNair Research Scholars program and receiving the prestigious Truman Scholarship. We had been watching his academic career flourish as he pursued his Ph.D. at Columbia. He had a great future ahead of him and will be missed by all who knew him.

The McNair program says they are in deep sorrow in a Facebook post.

"It is with deep sorrow we share the loss of LSU McNair Alumnus Devon Wade. It’s so hard to come to terms with the loss of such rare, compassionate brilliance. A shining example of Ron McNair’s legacy," the post said.

In a YouTube video profiling Wade, he is described as “a thinker, someone who’s always being reflexive about how I engage the world, engage individuals, engage relationships.”

Fellow alumni and members of the LSU community have continued to send their condolences through social media.

I'm hurt over the loss of fellow LSU alum and Houstonian, Devon Wade. Heartbroken I can no longer look forward to your words. You were one of the most incredibly brilliant minds I knew. Resilient and an all around beacon of change with the lives you strived to heal. This hurts. — Rinny (@rinnyriot) November 28, 2017

The Columbia University Graduate School of Arts and Sciences Students of Color Alliance held a vigil Monday night to honor the life of Wade.

