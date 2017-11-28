OUR TURN: Holiday Helpers

It’s wonderful to live in a community where people care about each other and give generously to help those who are less fortunate. We want to take this opportunity to single out someone who has made a difference for us year in and year out.

Baton Rouge Constable Reggie Brown is credited with starting the Thanksgiving Day tradition that became Holiday Helpers of Baton Rouge. Brown and his helpers have been feeding up to a thousand people every Thanksgiving for the last 30 years. This year, Brown felt the need to pass the torch to another organization and it was no surprise that Michael Acaldo and his team at the Society of St. Vincent de Paul eagerly accepted the pass.

St. Vincent de Paul has also been hosting a Thanksgiving meal at its location for decades. There are plenty of other opportunities to help folks this holiday season. If you need some ideas, or want to share some ideas with us, go to our Holiday Guide at WAFB.com or on our news app.



