Police investigate deadly shooting on N. 30th

Police are investigating a shooting that left one person dead Friday evening.

The Baton Rouge Police Department identified the victim as Keyonandre James, 20.

The shooting happened on North 30th Street near Bogan Walk around 6 p.m.

According to detectives, he was driven to the hospital in a private vehicle after the shooting and later died from his injuries.

Investigators said they have not identified a suspect and they believe the shooting is drug-related.

Anyone with any information is urged to call Crime Stoppers at 225-344-7867.

