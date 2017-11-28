Deputies search for man who stole more than $3,000 in quarters from car wash

Authorities are asking for the public’s help in finding the person who robbed a business of thousands of dollars.

The Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office reported more than $3,000 in quarters was stolen from a car wash on October 6.

Surveillance cameras captured a picture of the truck the suspect was driving.

According to deputies, the suspect is also wanted by the Baton Rouge Police Department for a similar crime at a car wash in Baton Rouge.

Anyone with information about this case is urged to contact the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office at 225-621-4636 or text 847411 to the anonymous tip line from any mobile device or Crime Stoppers at 225-344-7867.

