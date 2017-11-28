Governor's office hosts series of human trafficking summits

Information provided by Office of Governor John Bel Edwards

BATON ROUGE - Today, Gov. John Bel Edwards and the Governor’s Office Human Trafficking Prevention Commission announced a series of regional summits on human trafficking. In collaboration with the Department of Children and Family Services (DCFS), the Louisiana Alliance of Children’s Advocacy Centers (LACAC), Louisiana State Police (LSP), and HP Serve, these summits will highlight pertinent information from key stakeholders regarding the existing services, protocols and community response to trafficking victims.

"The fight to end human trafficking is a responsibility we all must share, from law enforcement and policy makers to service providers and faith based leaders," said Gov. Edwards. "We are going to continue to come together to make sure we bring every resource to bear to attack this problem."

The Governor’s Office will host the first summit of the series in Baton Rouge today, Nov. 28, 2017. Speakers include Dana Hunter, director of Louisiana Governor’s Children’s Cabinet; Larissa Littleton-Steib, chancellor of Baton Rouge Community College; Sec. Marketa G. Walters, Human Trafficking Prevention Commission; Paul Pugliese, Assistant US Attorney, Middle District Human Trafficking Taskforce; and Alliece Cole, Director of Anti-Human Trafficking Initiative at HP Serve.

The Governor’s Office produced an educational video as a part of the Governor’s initiative to inform the public on human trafficking. Click here to watch the video.

These summits are made possible through funding from AMBER Alert, a program of the National Criminal Justice Training Center (NCJTC) at Fox Valley Technical College (FVTC).

Dates of upcoming summits are as follows:

Nov. 28, 2017 - Baton Rouge

Nov. 30, 2017 - Alexandria

Dec. 13, 2017 - Shreveport

Dec. 14, 2017 - Monroe

Jan. 16, 2018 - Lafayette

Jan. 18, 2018 - Lake Charles

Feb. 20, 2018 - Thibodaux

Feb. 22, 2018 - Covington

March 8, 2018 - New Orleans