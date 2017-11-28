Governor's office hosts series of human trafficking summits

A man accused of leading authorities on a chase is in critical condition after being run over by one of the units that was pursuing him, according to police.More >>
The LSU and Columbia University community is mourning after reports of an alum was shot in the head by his boyfriend Sunday night in the Houston area.More >>
The man suspected of killing three people and injuring a fourth in shootings that spanned two parishes has pleaded "not guilty."More >>
With the open enrollment deadline quickly approaching, many Louisiana consumers are on the lookout for new health insurance plans; and Attorney General Jeff Landry is encouraging them, especially the elderly, to protect themselves from scammers looking to steal their information.More >>
Below is a list of traffic incidents and notices for Tuesday, November 28.More >>
In an effort to get proof her daughter was being bullied, the mother sent the 9-year-old to school with a digital audio recorder in her backpack.More >>
The mother told police the baby didn’t have a heartbeat and never started breathing after she gave birth at home.More >>
Tara Woodley, the first woman to come forward with accusations against Massage Envy, has filed a $25 million lawsuit against the company.More >>
The National Congress of American Indians says Trump wrongly has flipped the name Pocahontas into a derogatory term, and the comment drew swift criticism from American Indians and politicians.More >>
Because the judge felt both teens were remorseful and didn't intend to kill the victim, they won't be sent to prison. They both will receive counseling at the Youth Treatment Facility.More >>
An Amber Alert has been issued for a missing toddler in Onslow County.More >>
Lisa Berner, of North Ridgeville, says her 14-year-old son who is autistic was taken into police custody on Thanksgiving day, and now faces felony charges after kicking an officer.More >>
A conservative group with a long track record of targeting Democratic groups and major media outlets has been linked to a woman who falsely told The Washington Post that Alabama Senate candidate Roy Moore impregnated her as a teenager.More >>
The heartbreaking loss of the 6-year old boy whose battle against cancer touched the community has now been made more painful by a possible scammer.More >>
The Chesterfield Police Department says an off-duty Richmond police officer shot and killed a teen during an attempted robbery early Monday.More >>
