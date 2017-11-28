New father robbed at gunpoint in hospital parking lot by friend, 2 others, authorities say

A man whose girlfriend had recently given birth was robbed at gunpoint outside of the hospital by a friend, according to investigators.

Court documents show Dondi Lee Jr., 22, of Baton Rouge, was arrested in connection with the incident, which happened in the parking lot of Woman’s Hospital on November 16.

The East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office reported the victim was outside the hospital waiting for Lee, a friend and former classmate, who had contacted the victim via text after seeing the victim had posted pictures of the baby on Instagram.

According to the probable cause report, Lee arrived in a car with two other men, one of which pointed a handgun at the victim’s face and forced him into the car.

The report stated once the victim was in the car, Lee started shouting at him and threatened to kill him if he didn’t give them money. It added the victim told Lee he didn’t have any money on him, but that there was some in his car.

Investigators reported the suspects found about $5,000 in cash and then drove off. They added the victim told them Lee appeared to be “spaced out.”

Lee is charged with armed robbery and aggravated kidnapping. His bond is set at $150,000.

Copyright 2017 WAFB. All rights reserved.