LSU reports gymnast McKenna Kelley out for 2018 season with injury

Information provided by LSU Sports

BATON ROUGE, LA - LSU gymnastics junior McKenna Kelley, a two-time All-American and the reigning Southeastern Conference Floor Exercise Champions will miss the 2018 season after rupturing her Achilles tendon, head coach D-D Breaux announced Monday.

Kelley will undergo surgery on Tuesday and is expected to return for the 2019 season.

The Houston, Texas native earned First Team All-America honors after scoring a 9.90 at NCAA Championships. Kelley has just performed on floor the last two seasons but was expected to anchor the Tigers’ floor lineup, enter the vault lineup and contribute on beam.

